Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki Upcoming Twist: Mannat motivates Aniruddh; vows to get him justice

Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki, the Colors TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators, has seen engaging drama with Mannat (Ayesha Singh) being totally shocked at Aishwarya’s (Mona Vasu) ability to play her cards in such a way that everyone believes what she is saying. Aishwarya turned the tables over the death of Dadaji and framed Varun for the murder, thus escaping scot-free. Even while Mannat tried telling the family the truth, nobody believed her. Wr wrote about Mannat having an argument with Vikrant (Adnan Khan) over Dadaji’s death.

The upcoming episode will see Aniruddh giving up on his thought of avenging Aishwarya. He will now be more concerned for his daughter, Mannat. He will tell the court that he accepts all the crimes that have been levied on him. Mannat will be shocked and will have an emotional conversation with her father, addressing how he has been alone, trying to fight a battle with Aishwarya. Mannat will tell him not to give up on confidence and will motivate him. She will tell him that she is with him in his fight. She will vow that she will bring about the downfall and big exposé of Aishwarya in no time.

What will happen now?

Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki the Colors show is produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show delves into the life and journey of Mannat, who was abandoned by her mother soon after her birth. Mannat aspires a good career as a chef and has good culinary attributes. The show has Ayesha Singh playing the titular role, with Adnan Khan paired opposite her. Mona Vasu, Sharain Khanduja, Hasan Zaidi, Delnaaz Irani, Mamta Verma are also in the prime cast.