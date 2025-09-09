Exclusive: Sayantani Ghosh, Sneha Wagh and Shakti Anand to play the leads in Saurabh Tewari’s new show for Colors TV

Colors TV will soon launch a family drama produced by Saurabh Tewari’s banner, Parin Multimedia. Well, there has been news of it coming soon, with the Producer taking to his social media handle to hint at his new project. Media reports have been abuzz with speculations about the story concept.

We at IWMBuzz.com have exclusive news on the new show coming from Colors TV. The show will be a Hindi adaptation of a popular South Indian show, featuring a family drama concept.

Actors Sayantani Ghosh, Sneha Wagh and Shakti Anand have been roped in to play the leads in the concept.

Yes, the actors will start shooting with the show about to go on floor soon.

As for Sayantani Ghosh, she was last seen in an author-backed role in Dahej Daasi. Sneha Wagh was seen on Colors TV in Neerja – Ek Nayi Pehchaan, while her last show was Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya. Shakti Anand is presently seen reprising his role of Hemant Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Earlier, he was seen in Kundali Bhagya. Shakti has put up a post recently on his social media handle that indicates that he has wrapped up his shoot for Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

As per a reliable source, “The shoot of the upcoming Colors TV show will soon start.”

We buzzed the actors but did not get through to them.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson, but did not get a response till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.