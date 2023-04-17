GEC shows on Hindi Television are always high on drama!! IWMBuzz.com has always been at the forefront, giving our readers updates about newsbreaks related to TV, spoilers, and even engaging and interesting snippets of your favourite shows and actors. We extend our Updates on Television with a new Column that will bring together the interesting drama and high points in the week gone by.

Anupamaa, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week Anupamaa being happy to get back to the dance academy. While Maaya was planning to not allow Anuj to go back to Anupamaa, Barkha wanted to use this opportunity to split Anuj and Anupamaa forever. She acted as a catalyst when she forced the words out of Anuj’s mouth of giving back Anupamaa’s stuff from the Kapadia house. Anupamaa, took a major decision of handing over the keys of her dance academy to Dimple. The Shahs blamed Dimple’s bad intentions behind it, while Samar stood by her. This created tension for Samar at his house, owing to which he even decided to leave the house. On the other hand, Anupamaa joined hands with her mother and brother and started a dance academy of her own. The three of them did all the publicity and campaigning needed for their academy. Anupamaa was upbeat about this fresh start in her life.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw engaging drama over the last week wherein the Gangaur celebration happened in the Birla house amid great fanfare. Akshara and the Goenkas too joined in for the celebration. However, the Gangaur festive moment proved to be a turning point for Aarohi. She overheard a conversation between Abhinav and Akshara. She got to understand that Abhimnanyu is in fact the father of Abeer. She was shocked and lost control of herself for some time. However, she returned to her family with the decision of staying quiet and not telling the truth to Abhimanyu. She wanted to secure her daughter Ruhi’s life as the kid is very much close to Abhimanyu. On the other hand, Abhimanyu started to treat Abeer and the two of them shared a happy and close bond. There was a fire accident in the hospital which forced Akshara to react strongly against Abhimanyu. Aarohi instilled the thought of taking Abeer to the USA for further treatment in the mind of Akshara.

Kundali Bhagya, the Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms saw over the last week huge drama with Karan deciding to meet Rajveer at his house in order to request him to take Shaurya out of the jail. Palki and Rajveer had a wet moment wherein they got drenched and had their eyes locked on each other. The encounter between Karan and Rajveer was dramatic, as Karan offered huge money to Rajveer in return to him bringing Shaurya out of jail. Rajveer was shocked with Karan’s behaviour. Rajveer got angry at Karan which made Karan all the more furious. Karan decided to get Shaurya out without taking Rajveer’s help. Nidhi on the other hand, decided to take advantage of the situation and help get Shaurya out of jail. She however, had bad intentions and wanted to further poison Shaurya’s mind. Nidhi met Shaurya in the jail and brainwashed him against the Luthra family.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB show produced by Neela Telefilms saw over the last week the residents of the Gokuldham Society being eager to know the results of the lucky draw at Jethalal’s show under the big scheme. All were happy as Popatlal won the lucky draw for the honeymoon package but also wondered what he will do with the same. There was an eagerness among the residents to know who won the huge prize of the car. Babita was happy when she got to know that she won the car prize. Meanwhile, Babita decided to take car driving lessons hoping that she would win the draw. Jethalal took with him to the shop the lucky draw coupons of Babita, Bhide and Popatlal. Taarak warned Jetha to be careful about the coupons. Jetha on the other hand, tried to hasten the process of Babita getting her car as quickly as possible. Jetha wanted to give Babita the good news that she could receive the car on the date she wanted. However, Jetha got tense as he lost the coupon. He sought Taarak’s help over the matter.

Udaariyaan, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment saw over the last week Jasmine trying to humiliate the Sandhus. Naaz was upset and blamed her mother Jasmine for being partial to her and Harleen. Naaz further received a shock when she got the divorce letter from Nikhil. Ekam wanted to keep Harleen happy after marriage and took her on a dinner date. However, Ekam could not concentrate on Harleen and was again lost in his thoughts about Nehmat. While Ekam and Harleen tried to resurrect their life, Naaz wanted to ruin it for Harleen.

Teri Meri Doriyaann, the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment saw over the last week dramatic highpoints with Seerat blaming Sahiba for her condition. Later, Santosh refused to accept Seerat into her family and blamed her for ruining Sahiba’s life. A heartbroken Seerat walked on the roads, in a distraught state. She later asked Garry to marry her. However, Garry refused to marry Seerat and this left Seerat emotionally battered. Seerat understood how she had ruined Sahiba’s life. She called her and apologized to her. Seerat then told Sahiba about her decision to end her life. Sahiba got tense and rushed to save Seerat. Seerat was about to jump into the water when Sahiba held her and saved her. Angad saw the interaction between the sisters from a long distance and assumed that Sahiba is the reason for Seerat attempting suicide. Later, Seerat was taken to the hospital where Angad again blamed Sahiba for it. Seerat later tried to talk it out to Angad and apologized to him. Santosh told Seerat not to reveal Garry’s name before the Brars or to Angad. Sahiba on the other hand, was determined to look for the guy who betrayed Seerat.

