Colors’ Mannat: Har Khushi Paane Ki trends #1 on YouTube

COLORS’ new show, ‘Mannat: Har Khushi Paane Ki’ promises a fascinating story of dreams and aspirations, and its launch has been the most anticipated development in the New Year. Marked as the first launch of 2025 on the small screen across GECs, the show is already making waves & is trending #1 on YouTube! The show aired its first episode on 6 January, and the audiences have lapped it up quite quickly. There have been talks about the brilliant introduction of the leads in the first episode.

The result is that Mannat: Har Khushi Paane Ki, which stars Adnan Khan, Ayesha Singh, Mona Vasu along with a stellar cast, has been trending as No 1 on YouTube. The show is produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The production house has successfully managed to draw audiences with its popular show on Zee TV, Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye. This new launch on Colors will surely engage audiences as the show has the right blend of romance, drama and intrigue.

The cast and the team associated with the show are thrilled with the response gained for the first episode, wherein it has got 5.6 lakh+ views on YouTube in just one day.

Heralding this feat, Ayesha Singh, the lead of the show, shares her joy as she says, “I’m beyond thrilled to see Mannat connect with so many people already. Achieving the #1 spot on YouTube with 5.6 lakh+ views in just one day is truly a dream come true. I feel incredibly grateful to be a part of this beautiful journey, and the love and support from all the viewers means the world to me. A heartfelt thank you to everyone who has watched and supported the show—it’s all because of you. This is just the beginning, and I’m so excited for what’s to come!”

All the best to the team for the future!!