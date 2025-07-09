Colors Show Manpasand Ki Shaadi Full Cast – Shilpa Tulaskar To Puneet Panjwani

Colors TV is all set to launch a new show named Manpasand Ki Shaadi soon, produced by Rajshri Productions. The show will be a love story cum family drama. And the release date of the show is yet to be revealed, let’s have a look at the cast of the show from Shilpa Tulaskar to Puneet Panjwani.

Main Cast

Newbies Akshun Mahajan and Esha Suryawanshi will mark their debut on TV with the new show Manpasand Ki Shaadi. The details about their new roles are yet to be revealed, but the promo of the show promises something new for the viewers.

Check out the promo here-

Other Cast Details

1) Sameer Vijayan

Actor Sameer, who last appeared in the Colors TV show Apollena – Sapno Ki Unchi Udann, has joined the cast of Rajshri Productions’s new show. Confirming his presence in the show, he shared that he will be playing an integral part in the show: “I am excited to be a part of such a big banner’s show. I play an integral part in the storyline.”

2) Shilpa Tulaskar

Shilpa is one of the popular actresses in the town. She has been part of shows like Dill Mill Gayye, Veer Shivaji, Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev, Jhanak, etc, have joined the cast of the show in a key role. More details about her character are yet to be revealed.

3) Abhijeet Kelkar

Popular Marathi actor Abhijeet, who has appeared in shows like Kadhi Achanak, Mee Shivajiraj Bhosale, and others, is all set to play a pivotal role in the show. His character name and details have yet to be revealed.

4) Sailessh Gulabani

A renowned actor, Sailessh, has also been roped in to play a key role in the show Manpasand Ki Shaadi. The actor has been part of shows like Siya Ke Ram, Aap Ke A Jane Se, Baalveer Returns, Imlie, Tera Yaar Hoon Main, and more.

In addition, actors like Avinash Wadhawan, Gungun Uprari, Milind Gawali, Ankiet N Narangz, Suchitra Bandekar will also appear in the show.