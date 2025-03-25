COLORS’ Upcoming Show ‘Meri Bhavya Life’ will it be able to break the Stereotypes?

COLORS‘ upcoming show, “Meri Bhavya Life,” tackles society’s obsession with self-worth related to body size. Prisha Dhatwalia, who plays Bhavya, highlights that her journey as an overweight girl reflects the experiences of many who are judged by their appearance.

In a world where waistlines often define worth, COLORS’ upcoming show ‘Meri Bhavya Life’ throws a bold punch at superficial standards with a question that hits home: Mota hona ya motape ke aage dekh na paana…Kya badi bimari hai? The show’s eye-opening promo invites viewers into the vibrant life of Bhavya, essayed by Prisha Dhatwalia, a fiercely talented, unapologetically overweight girl whose journey challenges society’s obsession with appearances.

The promo unfolds with a prospective groom’s family being thoroughly impressed by her achievements. But when she enters, the compliments quickly fade, replaced by judgmental glances about her weight. Refusing to be sized down to anyone’s narrow definition of perfection, she makes a powerful statement by rejecting the marriage prospect. But will Bhavya’s attitude inspire a change in those around her, or will society’s prejudice weigh her down?

Set to play Bhavya, Prisha Dhatwalia said, “Debuting on television with COLORS, a channel known for crafting powerful narratives, is a dream come true. Bhavya’s story is not just her journey as an overweight girl, but a reflection of the lives of so many people who are judged for how they look rather than who they are. To be part of such a thought-provoking show that inspires people to see beyond appearances and value humanity over harsh judgments is both humbling and empowering.”

Get ready to witness the power of self-worth and confidence in ‘Meri Bhavya Life,’ which will premiere on COLORS soon.