Congratulations: Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar announce pregnancy

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya have always been at the forefront of things when it comes to making their fans and admirers happy in the right way possible. This time, the pregnancy news has made everyone immensely happy. Come check out.

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya are two of the most loved and appreciated actors in the Indian entertainment industry. The two of them have been in love with each other for many years and well, the best thing about the two is that come what may, they have never hesitated or shied away from showing their love and affection to each other in public. They have always embraced each other the right way and that’s why, be it accepting their happy moments together or embracing their respective flaws, they have both done it together and with precision and perfection. Both of them became immensely popular all the way more immediately after their success in Bigg Boss and well, today, they always give some amazing happy vibes to one and all.

Check out the new pregnancy announcement from their end:

Owing to their respective busy schedules, at times, it gets difficult for them to spend quality time with each other. But when they do, they make the most of it. This time, they have taken to social media to announce the happy news to one and all that they are expecting their first child. Check out the post below –

We at IWMBuzz congratulate them and we wish them a lovely life going forward. Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com