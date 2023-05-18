ADVERTISEMENT
Television | News

Congratulations: Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar announce pregnancy

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya have always been at the forefront of things when it comes to making their fans and admirers happy in the right way possible. This time, the pregnancy news has made everyone immensely happy. Come check out.

Author: IWMBuzz
18 May,2023 20:28:50
Congratulations: Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar announce pregnancy

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya are two of the most loved and appreciated actors in the Indian entertainment industry. The two of them have been in love with each other for many years and well, the best thing about the two is that come what may, they have never hesitated or shied away from showing their love and affection to each other in public. They have always embraced each other the right way and that’s why, be it accepting their happy moments together or embracing their respective flaws, they have both done it together and with precision and perfection. Both of them became immensely popular all the way more immediately after their success in Bigg Boss and well, today, they always give some amazing happy vibes to one and all.

Check out the new pregnancy announcement from their end:

Owing to their respective busy schedules, at times, it gets difficult for them to spend quality time with each other. But when they do, they make the most of it. This time, they have taken to social media to announce the happy news to one and all that they are expecting their first child. Check out the post below –

We at IWMBuzz congratulate them and we wish them a lovely life going forward. Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Rahul Vaidya goes ‘uff’ as Sonu Nigam’s ‘tanha’ plays
Rahul Vaidya goes ‘uff’ as Sonu Nigam’s ‘tanha’ plays
Watch: Rahul Vaidya pours praises for Arijit Singh, latter says ‘arrey…chup re’
Watch: Rahul Vaidya pours praises for Arijit Singh, latter says ‘arrey…chup re’
Couple Goals: Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s unseen romantic moments
Couple Goals: Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s unseen romantic moments
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Fame Disha Parmar Admires Hubby Rahul Vaidya's Baby Version On TV
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Fame Disha Parmar Admires Hubby Rahul Vaidya's Baby Version On TV
Disha Parmar wants to take it ‘slow’ in life
Disha Parmar wants to take it ‘slow’ in life
Disha Parmar reveals ‘hilarious’ secrets about husband Rahul Vaidya
Disha Parmar reveals ‘hilarious’ secrets about husband Rahul Vaidya
Latest Stories
Bholaa Shankar: Tamannaah Bhatia heads to Switzerland for song shoot
Bholaa Shankar: Tamannaah Bhatia heads to Switzerland for song shoot
Siddharth Nigam opens up on how Salman Khan treated him on Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan sets, read
Siddharth Nigam opens up on how Salman Khan treated him on Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan sets, read
Nia Sharma's Obsession With Mirror Selfies, See Pics
Nia Sharma's Obsession With Mirror Selfies, See Pics
Sara Tendulkar Is All Set To Complete Her MSc, Submits Last Presentation
Sara Tendulkar Is All Set To Complete Her MSc, Submits Last Presentation
Neha Kakkar Enjoys Dreamy Anniversary Of Her Parents, Watch
Neha Kakkar Enjoys Dreamy Anniversary Of Her Parents, Watch
‘Tiger Zakhmi Hai’, Salman Khan shares update on Tiger 3 after getting injured on sets
‘Tiger Zakhmi Hai’, Salman Khan shares update on Tiger 3 after getting injured on sets
Read Latest News