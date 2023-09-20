Television | News

Congratulations! Rahul Vaidya And Disha Parmar Welcome Their First Child

The beloved couple of the Television world, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar, has now finally become parents to a baby girl. Check out more details in the article below.

Finally, the wait is over. Beloved couple Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar welcomed their first child, a baby girl. With his wife Disha taking to his Instagram handle, Rahul announced the good news to their fans and well-wishers. They shared a picture of a pink elephant with the tag, “It’s a girl.”

However, yesterday, the couple shared their excitement for Ganesh Chaturthi and said, “I’m bringing bappa home this time as well, like every year. And this year, it is more special because my baby is also going to arrive around the same time. Disha’s is due to deliver between September 19-25. I’m just hoping everything goes well.”

While in the caption announced that the health of the baby and mummy is good. They further thanked the hospital and doctors who were there throughout the pregnancy. While also asked to bless their little one. “We are blessed with a Baby GIRL! The mummy and baby both are healthy and doing perfectly well! We would like to thank our Gynaec @dhruptidedhia who was hands on with the baby right since conceiving till birth and special thanks to our family @dnamjoshi & @masuuma at @criticareasiahospitals for giving us the best delivery experience possible! And we are elated! pls bless the baby.”

As soon as the post was shared, the comments section flooded with well wishes. Shefali Bagga said, “Many many congratulations 🥳 tumhare ganesh ji k sath laxmi b aai hai.” “Congratulations u guys,” commented Kishwer Merchant. Dhrashti Dhami commented, “Woohoooooooooo !!!! Congratulations.” While Aly Goni, Riyaz Aly, Vedika Bhandari, Nakul Mehta, and others also expressed their love.

