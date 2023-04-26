Couples Goals: Pranali Rathod And Harshad Chopda Receiving Best Jodi Award; See Pics

Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda sparkle as Jodi at ITA Awards function

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai stars Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda buzz at the top of the news every now and then. The duo has won hearts with their chemistry on screen. And yet again, the couple is making fans go gaga over their togetherness in the recent ITA Awards function.

Pranali Rathod And Harshad Chopda’s Style For Award Function

In the pictures below, the gorgeous actress Pranali Rathod appeared in a sparkling silver cut-out gown on the red carpet. The diva looked dazzling in the halter neck dress styled without any accessories but her grace. Her rosy cheeks, peach lips colour, wavy hairstyle, and beautiful smile rounded her stunning looks. On the other hand, Harshad Chopda donned a casual blue t-shirt paired with contrasting dark pants. The actor also smiled for the camera with his leading lady.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Abhira, aka Abhimanyu and Akshara, appeared on the red carpet of the ITA 2023 Awards function together. Harshad Chopda won the Best Actor Award for his role as Abhimanyu Birla in the show. And interestingly, Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod won the best Jodi award at the ITA Awards ceremony. The pictures of the same are circulating on the web. The duo amazed the fans with their fantastic chemistry together.

