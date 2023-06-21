Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim blessed with a baby boy

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim the power couple of Hindi Television are proud parents to a baby boy!! Yes, Shoaib who celebrated his birthday yesterday was flooded with birthday wishes soon after which his bundle of joy arrived in this world.

While Shoaib’s birthday is on 20 June, his boy is born today, on 21 June. Shoaib expresses his happiness on social media and wrote that Dipika had a premature delivery, and also conveyed that both the kid and mother are doing fine.

In a note, Shoaib wrote, “Alhamdulillaj today 21st June 2023 early morning we are blessed with a baby boy. It’s a premature delivery nothing much to worry. Keep us in your prayers.”

Here is his Instagram post

Dipika was in her third trimester and was due for delivery in July. The couple who had got married in the year 2018, announced in January this year that Dipika was in the family way.

Dipika had been taking good care of herself all throughout the pregnancy phase. She was also active on social media, giving intricate details of her pregnancy and happiness.

Dipika Kakar is known for her lead portrayal in Sasural Simar Ka. Shoaib Ibrahim is presently seen as the lead in Star Bharat’s Ajooni.

We wish the couple and the newborn all the very best!! Enjoy your parenthood and this new phase in your lives, Shoaib and Dipika!!