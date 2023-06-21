ADVERTISEMENT
Television | News

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim blessed with a baby boy

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are blessed with a baby boy. Dipika had a premature delivery and is doing fine, informs Shoaib. Read this good news of their parethnood here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
21 Jun,2023 13:03:42
Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim blessed with a baby boy

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim the power couple of Hindi Television are proud parents to a baby boy!! Yes, Shoaib who celebrated his birthday yesterday was flooded with birthday wishes soon after which his bundle of joy arrived in this world.

While Shoaib’s birthday is on 20 June, his boy is born today, on 21 June. Shoaib expresses his happiness on social media and wrote that Dipika had a premature delivery, and also conveyed that both the kid and mother are doing fine.

In a note, Shoaib wrote, “Alhamdulillaj today 21st June 2023 early morning we are blessed with a baby boy. It’s a premature delivery nothing much to worry. Keep us in your prayers.”

Here is his Instagram post

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim blessed with a baby boy 818001

Message Courtesy: Instagram

Dipika was in her third trimester and was due for delivery in July. The couple who had got married in the year 2018, announced in January this year that Dipika was in the family way.

Dipika had been taking good care of herself all throughout the pregnancy phase. She was also active on social media, giving intricate details of her pregnancy and happiness.

Dipika Kakar is known for her lead portrayal in Sasural Simar Ka. Shoaib Ibrahim is presently seen as the lead in Star Bharat’s Ajooni.

We wish the couple and the newborn all the very best!! Enjoy your parenthood and this new phase in your lives, Shoaib and Dipika!!

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Star Bharat’s Show ‘Ajooni’ Fame Shoaib Ibrahim Spills Beans About Celebrating His Birthday
Star Bharat’s Show ‘Ajooni’ Fame Shoaib Ibrahim Spills Beans About Celebrating His Birthday
Shoaib adopted the Peshawari dialect to play a bodyguard named ‘Pathan’ in an upcoming ‘Ajooni’ episode on Star Bharat
Shoaib adopted the Peshawari dialect to play a bodyguard named ‘Pathan’ in an upcoming ‘Ajooni’ episode on Star Bharat
Shoaib Ibrahim speaks about his upcoming look in the as ‘Pathan’ the bodyguard in Star Bharat’ ‘Ajooni’
Shoaib Ibrahim speaks about his upcoming look in the as ‘Pathan’ the bodyguard in Star Bharat’ ‘Ajooni’
“The Worst Day Of Our Lives,” Says Shoaib Ibrahim’s Sister After Miscarriage
“The Worst Day Of Our Lives,” Says Shoaib Ibrahim’s Sister After Miscarriage
Exclusive: Prince Abhimanyu Singh Gill to enter Star Bharat show Ajooni
Exclusive: Prince Abhimanyu Singh Gill to enter Star Bharat show Ajooni
Shoaib Ibrahim dons a new look in Star Bharat’s show ‘Ajooni’
Shoaib Ibrahim dons a new look in Star Bharat’s show ‘Ajooni’
Latest Stories
Egypt is my dream destination: Harsh Gahlot
Egypt is my dream destination: Harsh Gahlot
‘Sun Sajni’ song teaser is out! Witness a garba dance number from Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha! Song Releasing today
‘Sun Sajni’ song teaser is out! Witness a garba dance number from Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha! Song Releasing today
Yoga for me is like meditation and not exercise: Akangsha Rawat on International Yoga Day
Yoga for me is like meditation and not exercise: Akangsha Rawat on International Yoga Day
The best way to burn the calories is to play sports: Mridul Madhok
The best way to burn the calories is to play sports: Mridul Madhok
Junooniyatt spoiler: Elahi undergoes style transformation for finale performance
Junooniyatt spoiler: Elahi undergoes style transformation for finale performance
Music has a profound effect on me: Musician Stephen Devassy on World Music Day
Music has a profound effect on me: Musician Stephen Devassy on World Music Day
Read Latest News