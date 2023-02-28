Dashing actor Abhishek Malik, who is known for his exceptional work in projects like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, and Muskuraane Ki Vajah Tum Ho, is all set to entertain his fans in a new avatar.

IWMBuzz.com has exclusively learnt that the young actor will be entering the popular Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya produced by Balaji Telefilms. As per a credible source, “Abhishek will be seen playing the role of Akshay Tandon. Akshay returns to India after completing his education. He bumps into Prachi at her father’s company. He has been roped in opposite Prachi. It is believed that soon a love triangle will be shown in the show which will bring new twists in Prachi and Ranbir’s lives.”

When contacted Abhishek, he confirmed the news to us and said, “I feel blessed to be a part of Balaji Telefilms show. After Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, this is my second show with the production house. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein gave me a lot of recognition. Kumkum Bhagya is also a milestone. Playing such a prominent role in a huge show which has an amazing fan base is a blessing. I am back in Mumbai and started my shoot. The cast is amazing and I had a wonderful time shooting with them. I am going to put my heart into the show. I just hope fans love my character and shower love on the daily.”

