Exclusive: Abhishek Soni bags Colors TV’s upcoming show Krishna Mohini

Abhishek Soni, who has entertained masses in projects like Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana, Dharm Yoddha Garud, Rudrakaal, has bagged a new show. IWMBuzz.com has exclusively learnt that the actor will be seen in Colors TV’s upcoming show Krishna Mohini produced by Boyhood Productions.

We at IWMBuzz.com earlier exclusively reported about Fahmaan Khan and Debattama Saha playing the lead roles. Fahmaan is best known for playing Dr. Veer Pratap Singh Rajawat in Zee TV’s Apna Time Bhi Aayega and Aryan Singh Rathore in Star Plus’s Imlie. He is the son of actor Yusuf Khan and brother of actor Faraaz Khan. On the other hand, Debattama is best known for her lead roles in Sony TV’s romantic comedy series, Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein, and Star Plus’s romantic drama Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani.

As per a credible source, “Abhishek will be seen playing the role of male lead Fahmaan’s younger brother.” The cast and crew have shot crucial sequences in Gujarat’s Dwarka.

After the culmination of Bigg Boss 17, it introduced Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak, Pracchand Ashok, Mera Balam Thanedar and Mangal Lakshmi. It is now gearing up for the launch of Narayan Lakshmi and Krishna Mohini after IPL 2024.

We reached out to the actor and spokesperson at Colors TV, but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

