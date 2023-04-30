Exclusive: Aishwarya Sakhuja to make a comeback with Junooniyatt

Aishwarya Sakhuja will soon enter the Colors show Junooniyatt.

Colors’ show Junooniyatt will see some big drama and a few new entries. We at IWMBuzz.com had earlier reported about newbie actress Rewa entering the show as the girl in the life of Jahaan (Ankit Gupta) in this show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment. Now we have another big news from the show. Versatile actress Aishwarya Sakhuja will be seen making a comeback to TV after a hiatus. We hear that Aishwarya is all set to enter Junooniyatt in a very important role.

Aishwarya Sakhuja, as we know, was last seen on TV in Yeh Hai Chahatein. She is known for her lead roles in shows Saas Bina Sasural, Main Naa Bhoolungi etc. She rose to fame as the leading lady in Saas Bina Sasural on Sony TV.

As per a reliable source, “Aishwarya’s character will soon enter the show. Her character will also have a connect with Jahaan’s character.”

As we know, Junooniyatt is a musical drama show that revolves around the lives of Jahaan, Elahi (Neha Rana) and Jordan (Gautam Singh Vig). The triangle love story will get complicated with this new flavour of drama being introduced.

We buzzed Aishwarya but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

