Exclusive: Akshay Anand joins the cast of Saurabh Tewari’s show for Colors TV

Versatile actor Akshay Anand who was recently seen in TV shows Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2, Vanshaj and Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, has joined the cast of Producer Saurabh Tewari’s new show for Colors. The production, Parin Multimedia is working presently on a socio-romantic concept which has Neil Bhatt and Neha Rana playing the leads.

We at IWMBuzz.com have been at the helm of reporting exclusive newsbreaks related to the cast of the show. Neil Bhatt is returning to TV fiction as the lead of this show. Junooniyatt fame Neha Rana is playing the female lead opposite Neil Bhatt.

Exclusive: Neil Bhatt to play the lead in Saurabh Tewari’s next for Colors?

Exclusive: Junooniyatt fame Neha Rana to play lead opposite Neil Bhatt in Colors’ next

We now hear of Akshay Anand being roped in to play a significant role.

We buzzed the actor but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Saurabh Tewari’s Parin Multimedia is also making a new show for Sony TV titled Jubilee Talkies. It has Khushi Dubey and Abhishek Bajaj playing leads.

