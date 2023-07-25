Exclusive: Amar Sharma to enter Dangal TV’s show Palkon Ki Chhaanv Mein 2

Talented actor Amar Sharma, who has impressed the masses with his work in shows like Balika Vadhu and Swaragini, is all set to enter a new show. IWMBuzz.com has exclusively learnt that the actor has bagged Dangal TV’s show Palkon Ki Chhaanv Mein 2, produced by Rashmi Sharma.

Shares a source, “Amar Sharma will play the role of Madhusudan, husband of Manorama (Jaya Bhattacharya).”

It is a heartwarming tale of an orphan girl Suman, whose dreams of finding family love come true when she is accepted by a very lovable and traditional joint family. The show features Trupti Mishra as Suman Upadhyay, Ashish Dixit as Nandan, Vin Rana as Anshuman in lead roles.

We buzzed Amar but did not get through to him.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more exclusive updates.

