ADVERTISEMENT
Television | News

Exclusive: Amar Sharma to enter Dangal TV’s show Palkon Ki Chhaanv Mein 2

Amar Sharma, the talented actor, who rose to immense fame with his roles in shows like Balika Vadhu and Swaragini, will be seen in Dangal TV’s show Palkon Ki Chhaanv Mein 2.

Author: Manisha Suthar
25 Jul,2023 14:40:01
Exclusive: Amar Sharma to enter Dangal TV’s show Palkon Ki Chhaanv Mein 2 837326

Talented actor Amar Sharma, who has impressed the masses with his work in shows like Balika Vadhu and Swaragini, is all set to enter a new show. IWMBuzz.com has exclusively learnt that the actor has bagged Dangal TV’s show Palkon Ki Chhaanv Mein 2, produced by Rashmi Sharma.

Shares a source, “Amar Sharma will play the role of Madhusudan, husband of Manorama (Jaya Bhattacharya).”

It is a heartwarming tale of an orphan girl Suman, whose dreams of finding family love come true when she is accepted by a very lovable and traditional joint family. The show features Trupti Mishra as Suman Upadhyay, Ashish Dixit as Nandan, Vin Rana as Anshuman in lead roles.

We buzzed Amar but did not get through to him.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more exclusive updates.

Also Read: Indian Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Angihotri delighted by the success of ‘Oppenheimer’ Filling Cinema Halls in Kashmir; excited for his science based film ‘The Vaccine War’ to Release in Kashmir!

Also Read: SRK unveils the villain of Jawan! Witness Vijay Sethupathi as the ‘Dealer of Death’ in Jawan’s New Poster, Brace Yourself for the Most Menacing Villain Ever!

Also Read: On completing 10 years, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra to hold a special screening of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag as a tribute to “The Flying Sikh” late Milkha Singh

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Latest Stories
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Maan accuses Rana of stealing money 837365
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Maan accuses Rana of stealing money
Titlie Spoiler: Garv gives Titlie an imposition to write 837352
Titlie Spoiler: Garv gives Titlie an imposition to write
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Manisha Rani and Aashika Bhatia get nominated 837355
Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Manisha Rani and Aashika Bhatia get nominated
Prabhas-Deepika Padukone starrer Kalki 2898 AD release date postponed, to hit theatres on May 2024 [Reports] 837324
Prabhas-Deepika Padukone starrer Kalki 2898 AD release date postponed, to hit theatres on May 2024 [Reports]
Imlie Spoiler: Imlie and Atharva get into a big fight 837334
Imlie Spoiler: Imlie and Atharva get into a big fight
Maitree spoiler: Maitree's close encounter with a Tiger 837347
Maitree spoiler: Maitree’s close encounter with a Tiger
Read Latest News