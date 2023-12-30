Exclusive: Ashish Dixit opts out of Star Plus show Aankh Micholi

Popular television actor Ashish Dixit has decided to step down from the much-anticipated Star Plus show Aankh Micholi, produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions. The show, previously known as ‘Diya Aur Baati Hum 2,’ underwent a name change but is now making headlines for a different reason.

Ashish, known for his versatile roles in projects like Dil Dhoondta Hai, Bal Gopal Kare Dhamaal, Aap Ke Aa Jaane Se, Kaun Hai? 2, Gumrah: End of Innocence 5, and Gandii Baat 4, was initially set to play a lead role in Aankh Micholi alongside Khushi Dubey and Navneet Malik. However, recent developments indicate that Ashish has opted out of the project, raising eyebrows and leaving fans curious about the reasons behind this unexpected departure.

According to reliable sources, Ashish’s decision to not be a part of the show stems from a disparity between the initial brief given to him and the actual storyline as portrayed in the promos. The actor, who was initially presented with the concept of a triangular love story, found the actual representation in the promos to be inconsistent with the initial narrative. Ashish had completed all basic formalities. However, before commencing the shoot, this apparent deviation from the promised storyline prompted Ashish to make the difficult decision to step away from Aankh Micholi as he felt his importance as a lead character was not that much as promised earlier.

Confirming the news, Ashish stated, “Yes, I was supposed to do the show but now I am no longer part of Aankh Micholi due to certain changes in the storyline.”

We reached out to the producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

