Exclusive: Child actor Gantavya Sharma to feature in Imlie post-leap

Child actor Gantavya Sharma who is popular for his acting prowess in shows Dheere Dheere Se on Star Bharat, and Maitree on Zee TV, will soon enter the cast of Star Plus’ popular show Imlie post its leap. Gantavya also starred in the successful web series on Netflix, Kohrra.

Yes, as we know, Imlie the show produced by 4 Lions Films will take a generation leap which will kickstart its newest season. Actors Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra will exit the show. As per reports in media, Adrija Roy and Sai Ketan Rao have been roped in to play the new leads in Imlie.

We now hear of child actor Gantavya Sharma being roped in to play a pivotal role in one of the lead’s family.

We buzzed Gantavya but did not get through to him for a comment.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

As for Imlie, this will be the third season that the show is getting into. Initially, the show had Gashmeer Mahajani, Sumbul Touqeer and Fahmaan Khan playing the leads. This was followed by Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra’s entry. Now, the show will be taking yet another generation leap which will be headed by Sai Ketan Rao and Adrija Roy as leads, as per reports in the media.

