Television | News

Exclusive: Child actor Gantavya Sharma to feature in Imlie post-leap

Gantavya Sharma the child actor who has done TV shows Dheere Dheere Se and Meet will soon be seen in Imlie, the Star Plus show post its leap. Read this news here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
25 Aug,2023 11:28:35
Child actor Gantavya Sharma who is popular for his acting prowess in shows Dheere Dheere Se on Star Bharat, and Maitree on Zee TV, will soon enter the cast of Star Plus’ popular show Imlie post its leap. Gantavya also starred in the successful web series on Netflix, Kohrra.

Yes, as we know, Imlie the show produced by 4 Lions Films will take a generation leap which will kickstart its newest season. Actors Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra will exit the show. As per reports in media, Adrija Roy and Sai Ketan Rao have been roped in to play the new leads in Imlie.

We now hear of child actor Gantavya Sharma being roped in to play a pivotal role in one of the lead’s family.

We buzzed Gantavya but did not get through to him for a comment.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

As for Imlie, this will be the third season that the show is getting into. Initially, the show had Gashmeer Mahajani, Sumbul Touqeer and Fahmaan Khan playing the leads. This was followed by Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra’s entry. Now, the show will be taking yet another generation leap which will be headed by Sai Ketan Rao and Adrija Roy as leads, as per reports in the media.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

