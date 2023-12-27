Exclusive: Child actress Delisha Chutani joins the cast of Balaji Telefilms’ Pita for Dangal

Child actress Delisha Chutani who is known as Pari of Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya, will soon join the cast of Balaji Telefilms’ new show for Dangal. As we know, Dangal will launch the show titled Pita, which will have Veronica Talreja as the female lead.

As per media reports, the story of Pita on Dangal, will be about three sisters. Veronica will play the role of Vidya, who likes herself to be called as V.

Coming to Delisha Chutani, she was recently seen shooting for her Bollywood debut project titled Pune Highway along with actors Amit Sadh and Jim Sarbh. She has also been part of the cast of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aisey Bhi on Sony TV. She has also been a popular face in commercial ads, having shot with popular celebrities in Bollywood.

As per a reliable source, Delisha will play the younger version of Vidya, played by Veronica in the show.

We buzzed the actress but did not get through.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

