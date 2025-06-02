Exclusive: Colors-Banijay sign Rs 2000 crore deal for 5 year format renewal?

Colors and Banijay together weave some of the finest reality show formats in the world of Indian entertainment, Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi being jewels on the crown.

There have been reports about Banijay and Colors not being on the same page pertaining to curation of latest season of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 15 over budgetary issues.

Now, we have learnt that Banijay and Colors are on the verge of signing a 5 year partnership deal.

Adds a source, “Banijay and Colors are signing a Rs 2000cr deal for all format renewal across languages for a term of 5 years. Formats include Bigg Boss, Bigg Boss OTT, Bigg Boss regional shows, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Survivors etc. Channel can choose what to make and what not, but they would hold rights to make them.”

Bigg Boss across seasons and languages will surely be made, Khatron will depend on budgetary concerns.

We reached out to Colors and Banijay for a comment but did not receive any revert till the time of publishing.

