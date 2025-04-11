Exclusive: Colors Show Suman Indori To End, Megha Barsenge Changes Time Slot

Colors TV show Suman Indori has been making headlines lately with going off-air rumors since December 2024. And now we have exclusively learned that these rumors are true, as the show is going to end soon, though the last episode date is yet to be revealed. On the other hand, the high-stakes drama Megha Barsenge will air in a changed time slot.

Suman Indori first premiered in September 2024, and after almost eight months, it is heading for its final episode. The show featured Ashnoor Kaur and Zain Imam as the leads, with Anita Hassanandani as the negative lead. Megha Barsenge, featuring Neil Bhatt and Neha Rana, will witness a major change. We have learned that the show will air at 6:30 PM starting from 28 April.

The new show Meri Bhavya Life on Colors first premiered on 25 March 2025, and we exclusively discovered that it will take the 7 PM time slot, replacing Megha Barsenge starting from 28 April 2025. In addition, Megha Barsenge will replace Suman Indori in the 6:30 PM time slot as Ashnoor Kaur and Zain Imam’s shows will end soon. With this, Suman Indori’s last date is likely to be 25 April.

In recent times, when content is available freely on several platforms, it has become challenging for TV shows to achieve success and run for a long time, leading to shows going off-air within a few months.