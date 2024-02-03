Exclusive: Dinesh Mehta to be a part of Colors TV show Prachand Ashoka

Dinesh Mehta, one of the talented actors of the television industry, has entertained masses in projects like Diya Aur Baati Hum, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Naagin 5, RadhaKrishn, Santoshi Maa Sunayein Vrat Kathayein, Jai Hanuman – Sankatmochan Naam Tiharo, Dharm Yoddha Garud and Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyaag Taandav.

As per a credible source, the actor is all set to feature in Colors TV’s upcoming show, Prachand Ashoka produced by Balaji Telefilms. The actor will play a negative role in the project. The series promises to be a captivating journey into the life and times of the legendary King Ashoka. The short 20-second teaser released across social media platforms has left viewers spellbound, generating widespread anticipation for the show’s grand unveiling.

Prachand Ashok boasts a stellar cast, with Adnan Khan essaying the pivotal role of King Ashoka. Adnan, last seen in Katha Ankahee. Alongside him is the talented Mallika Singh, recognized for her noteworthy performance in RadhaKrishn. While the teaser sets the stage for the grand reveal, the historical backdrop and the tale of King Ashoka’s life are expected to unfold in a riveting narrative. Viewers can anticipate a perfect blend of drama, action, and emotional depth as the series delves into the challenges and triumphs of one of India’s most iconic rulers.

