Exclusive: Dolly Kaushik to enter Zee TV’s Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile

Actress Dolly Kaushik will soon enter the Zee TV show Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile, produced by Rose Audio Visuals. She will play a very interesting role, is what we hear. Dolly was earlier seen in the shows Sirf Tum and Kismat Ki Lakiro Se. As we know, the show Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile, which is based on the Aata Sata system involving two sets of siblings, is precariously placed with Reet (Ayushi Khurana) trying to dig deeper into the animosity that prevails in Raghav’s (Bharat Ahlawwat) mind for his mother Neeta Chawla. As we know, Raghav saved his mother by giving him his bone marrow but continues to hold a grudge.

We hear that Dolly will enter the show in the role Babli Shukla, which will be an interesting entry. She will play a unique character which will further make the narrative intriguing.

We buzzed the actress but did not get revert.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

The show revolves around two strong-willed protagonists, Reet (played by Ayushi Khurana) and Raghav (portrayed by Bharat Ahlawwat). Reet, a bold and independent reporter from Gwalior, agrees to marry Raghav not for love, but as a “guarantee” for her brother’s happiness. The show is conceptualized by Sonnal A. Kakar and produced by Goldie Behl and Sonnal A. Kakar under Rose Audio Visuals Pvt. Ltd. It promises to bring a fresh perspective on the collision of old-world traditions and the progressive values of today’s generation.

