Exclusive: Falaq Naaz joins the cast of Sony TV’s Jubilee Talkies

Popular actress Falaq Naaz who was recently seen in Star Plus’ Pandya Store in its post-leap phase, playing the role of Hetal Makwana, will join the cast of the new show on Sony TV, Jubilee Talkies. Produced by Saurabh Tewari’s Parin Multimedia, the show will be an enchanting love story between a superstar actor and an ordinary girl who is on a quest to save her cinema theatre. The show has Abhishek Bajaj and Khushi Dubey playing the leads.

We at IWMBuzz.com have been at the helm, reporting exclusively about Abhishek Bajaj and Khushi Dubey playing the leads. We also wrote about actors Sanjay Narvekar, Asawari Joshi, Ganesh Yadav, Vishavpreet Kaur, Rajiv Kumar playing important roles in the show. If you have missed any, you can check it here.

We now hear of Falaq Naaz being roped in to play an important role. Falaq has done challenging projects like Bigg Boss OTT 2, Sasural Simar Ka, RadhaKrishn, Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush etc.

