Exclusive: Rajiv Kumar joins the cast of Sony TV’s Jubilee Talkies

Seasoned actor Rajiv Kumar who was recently seen in the Yami Gautam starrer film Article 370, will soon join the cast of Sony TV ‘s new show, Jubilee Talkies, produced by Saurabh Tewari’s Parin Multimedia. On TV, Rajiv was seen in the Dangal show Milke Bhi Hum Na Mile, while his recent OTT project was the Sonakshi Sinha starrer series Dahaad. Rajiv has played the role of Shri Rajiv Gandhi in Nagesh Kukunoor’s web series Trail of Assassin.

Jubilee Talkies, produced by Parin Multimedia is a tale about Shivangi who dreams about saving her theatre from the huge debt she is into, by filming the new film of the Superstar actor Ayaan Grover. The show has Khushi Dubey and Abhishek Bajaj as leads. It talks about the unique bond between the simpleton girl and the star actor.

We at IWMBuzz.com have reported exclusively that versatile actors Sanjay Narvekar, Asawari Joshi and Ganesh Yadav will be part of the cast of Jubilee Talkies. We also wrote about Khushi Dubey and Abhishek Bajaj playing the leads. If you have missed reading them, you can check it here.

As per a reliable source, “Rajiv Kumar will play a sophisticated character, and will be in the family of the male lead, Ayaan Grover. He will have varied shades in his character graph.”

