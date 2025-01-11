Exclusive: Farida Dadi joins the cast of Colors’ Doree 2

Doree is set to make a spectacular return with a new season, as the next major launch on Colors in the upcoming New Year. This compelling series, produced by the creative duo Jay Mehta and Kinnari Mehta under their banner Jay Productions, previously tackled the poignant issue of girl child abandonment with a powerful and uplifting narrative. The original installment featured the talented child actor Mahi Bhanushali in the titular role, captivating audiences with her heartfelt performance. The cast also boasted accomplished actors like Amar Upadhyay and Sudha Chandran, who brought depth and richness to the story. In this highly anticipated second season, viewers will embark on an inspiring journey alongside a grown-up Doree. The new lead roles will be portrayed by Priyanshi Yadav, known for her stellar work in Pandya Store, and Ishaan Dhawan, recognized from the show Dhruv Tara. Together, they will explore Doree’s evolution and the challenges she faces, promising to deliver a narrative filled with resilience, hope, and empowerment. Audiences can look forward to a fresh and captivating chapter in this beloved series as it tackles new themes while honoring the spirit of its predecessor.

We at IWMBuzz.com have written exclusively about actors Utkarsha Naik, Pankaj Vishnu and Sanjay Swaraj playing vital roles in Doree 2. If you have missed reading it, you can check them here.

Exclusive: Utkarsha Naik bags Jay Productions’ Doree 2 for Colors

Exclusive: Pankaj Vishnu and Sanjay Swaraj to feature in Colors’ Doree 2

Now, we hear of seasoned veteran actress Farida Dadi playing a vital role in the show. Farida Dadi was last seen in Krishna Mohini and Saubhagyavati Bhava: Niyam aur Shartein Laagu.

