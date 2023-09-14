Television | News

Farida Dadi the talented senior actor will be part of the cast of Star Bharat's show Saubhagyavati Bhava 2. The show will have Dheeraj Dhoopar, Karanvir Bohra and Amandeep Sidhu playing lead roles.

Senior actress Farida Dadi who is presently seen in the Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in the role of Neelamma, will be part of the new season’s cast of Saubhagyavati Bhava – Niyam aur Shartien Laagu. The new season will see Karanvir Bohra reprising the role of Viraj Dobriyal. The show will be seen playing the negative lead of the show. The show will have Amandeep Sidhu playing the female lead.

We now hear of senior actress Farida Dadi playing an integral part in the show.

As per a reliable source, “Farida will play the role of Amandeep’s grandmother in the show.”

As we know, the first instalment of the show which aired in 2011, had Sriti Jha, Harshad Chopda and Karanvir Bohra playing the leads.

We buzzed Farida Dadi but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

