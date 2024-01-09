Exclusive: Garima Jain to enter Swastik Productions’ Shrimad Ramayan for Sony TV

Garima Jain, the talented actress, who has entertained audiences shows like Mahabharat, Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha, Navrangi Re!, Balika Vadhu and Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, has bagged a new show. IWMBuzz.com has exclusively learnt that the actress will be seen in Sony Entertainment Television’s new show Shrimad Ramayan produced by Swastik Productions.

The ensemble cast of ‘Shrimad Ramayan’ includes – Sujay Reu (Lord Ram), Prachi Bansal (Sita), Basant Bhatt (Lakshman), Nikhlesh Rathore (Bharat), Samarthya Gupta (Shatrughan), Arav Chaudhary (Dashrath), Shilpa Saklani (Kaikeyi), Nirbhay Wadhwa (Hanuman) and Nikitin Dheer (Ravan).

The forthcoming episode of Shrimad Ramayan is poised to reveal one of the pivotal and cherished moments of this saga —the divine birth of Lord Ram, lovingly referred to as Ram Lalla. Known for his righteousness, wisdom, and devotion to duty – King Dashrath ruled the prosperous kingdom of Ayodhya, but he lacked a son to take his dynasty forward. However, through a yagna performed by King Dashrath and his wives, they were granted the boon of having sons, resulting in the birth of Lord Ram to Queen Kausalya, Bharat, who was born to Queen Kaikeyi, and the twins – Lakshman and Shatragun, who were born to Queen Sumitra.

