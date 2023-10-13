Exclusive: Haelyn Shastri bags Colors' Doree

Actress Haelyn Shastri who is presently seen in Colors and Swastik Productions’ show Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyaag Tandav in the role of Mohini, Lord Vishnu’s female avatar has bagged a new show. She will be seen playing a prominent role in Colors’ new show Doree, produced by Jay Productions.

The show as we know, has Amar Upadhyay, Toral Rasputra, Sudha Chandran playing the main roles. The promo of the show was launched on Colors on International Girl Child Day. The show will deal with the issue of an abandoned girl child!! The first look of Doree has been impressive to the core, being appreciated by the entire fraternity.

IWMBuzz.com wrote about child actor Atharv Johnny Sharma being part of the show. If you have missed reading this, you can check it here.

Exclusive: Child actor Atharv Johnny Sharma to be part of Colors’ upcoming show Doree

We now hear of Haelyn bagging a prominent role in the show.

As per a reliable source, “Haelyn has started shooting for the show.”

Haelyn is known for her portrayal in the Akshay Kumar starrer film Sooryavanshi. She was also seen in the recent OTT release with Kajol, The Trial.

We buzzed Haelyn but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.