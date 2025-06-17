Exclusive Interview: Narayani Shastri talks about double role, challenges and bonding with her co-stars

Popular actress Narayani Shastri is returning to television once again with a new show. In an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz. Narayani shared her excitement about playing the double role, challenges and her experience with co-stars.

What was your reaction when you got to know about this character? Did you say yes immediately or did you have to think?

I didn’t have any second thoughts at all. I was very excited. As soon as I read the script, I was so excited from the first page that I wondered why this show didn’t come before. This is not just one character but a double role, which has many layers. What more can an actor want?

Playing one character is difficult, but you are playing two. Was it difficult or was it fun?

I like things that are difficult the most. When you do the same role for a long time, you feel that now you can do it forever. But when you get something difficult, you have to use both your brain and focus. You can’t have fun, you have to work with full concentration. This is where the real fun lies.

Your look looks like Devdas Thakur, How did you feel when you saw it for the first time?

I think people who are working at this level know their job very well. This look has also been worked on very well. Everything has been sourced from a real Kolkata writer. I am not a Bengali so I didn’t have to give any suggestions. Everyone has done their job beautifully.

How challenging is it to play a character where expressions are very important?

Every character requires a specific kind of acting. Some have more, some less. Where there is masala, it is more fun.

How is your bonding with your co-stars?

That little kid does nothing but still wins hearts. Shruti is very simple. Arjun is a very big actor from Kolkata. All of them are very good actors and I like their simplicity a lot. I haven’t done many scenes yet, but it’s fun to have fun with them.

What are your thoughts on ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ coming back on TV?

I wish them all the best.

Colors TV’s new show Noyontara is based on the story of a ghostly interaction. The show is produced by Peninsula Pictures, which is known for making popular fantasy-based shows.

Noyontara stars Shruti Bhisht, Arjun Chakraborty and Narayani Shastri in the lead roles. The first episode of the show has received an overwhelming response, proving that out-of-the-box content is always appreciated.