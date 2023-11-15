Exclusive: Jyoti Tiwari to enter Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya

Actress Jyoti Tiwari who has featured in challenging roles in TV shows Hamari Wali Good News, Naagin 6, Bade Achhe Lagta Hain 2, will soon be part of the cast of Kumkum Bhagya, the Zee TV show which has recently taken the generation leap. This show which is presently in its third generation, is produced by Balaji Telefilms. As we know, actors Krishna Kaul and Mugdha Chaphekar continue to be part of the show. However, the story now focuses on Purvi’s tale, and how Rajvansh’s life collides with her tale. Actors Abrar Qazi and Rachi Sharma play the leads of the show now. Simran Budharup aka Rishita of Pandya Store has also joined the show as the other lead.

We at IWMBuzz.com, wrote about veteran actors Susheel Parashar and Kirti Sualy entering Kumkum Bhagya in its third season. They play a couple and grandparents to Rajvansh, the male lead. If you have not read this story, you can glance it up here.

Exclusive: Susheel Parashar and Kirti Sualy to enter Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya

Now, we hear of Jyoti Tiwari entering the show in the coming episodes.

As per a reliable source, “She will play a motherly role, with her character name being Beena. She will have negative shades.”

