Senior actor Kanchan Kumar Ghosh who has featured in movies, OTT projects and television shows, will be a part of the upcoming Sony TV thriller and horror series, Aami Dakini. The show produced by SVF Productions, stars Hitesh Bharadwaj and Rachi Sharma in lead roles.

As we know, Sony TV has quite a few launches coming in the near future. Sony TV is gearing up for a few big fiction launches with Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, Ganesh Kartikeya, and Balaji Telefilms’ love story Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Naya Season.

We now hear of Kanchan Kumar Ghosh being part of the show. He is slated to play the father of the female lead in Sony TV’s Aami Dakini. Kanchan’s notable works include Mithya, Heeramandi, Article 370, Criminal Justice etc.

