Exclusive: Kathaa Ankahee fame Himanshu Manek joins the cast of Prosenjit Chatterjee’s Star Plus show

Actor Himanshu Manek, known for his role in the popular Sony TV show Kathaa Ankahee, where he starred alongside Adnan Khan and Aditi Sharma, has been actively pursuing a diverse array of projects across both film and digital platforms. He was recently seen in the Kangana Ranaut film Emergency and the Amazon miniTV series Jamna Paar. Himanshu has now joined the cast of actor and Producer Prosenjit Chatterjee’s new show for Star Plus titled Kabhi Neem Neem Kabhi Shehed Shehed.

As we know, Prosenjit is foraying into the Hindi TV space with this show as Producer. His banner NIDEAS Creations and Productions, bankrolls this project.

We at IWMBuzz.com reported exclusively about actress Afia Tayebali playing the female lead. She was a child actor earlier, who will be seen in his first main role on TV. If you have missed reading it, you can check it here.

As per a reliable source, “Himanshu will be seen playing a vital role in the show.”

