Exclusive: Kenisha Bhardwaj makes a strong comeback with Dangal TV’s Nath Krishna Aur Gauri Ki Kahani

After a break of two years, actress Kenisha Bhardwaj, who is known for her roles in popular series like Ghar Ek Mandir and Queens Hain Hum, is all set to grace the small screen once again with her presence in the upcoming Dangal TV show Nath Krishna Aur Gauri Ki Kahani.

IWMBuzz.com has exclusive learnt that Kenisha will be joining the ensemble cast of Nath Krishna Aur Gauri Ki Kahani, produced by Story Square Production. Kenisha’s character in the series is set to add an intriguing dimension to the storyline, as she portrays the role of the lead hero’s Bhabhi with a negative shade. The show features a stellar cast Aalisha Panwar, Chahat Pandey, Arjun Singh Dalal, and Ishita Ganguly, promising viewers a compelling narrative.

When approached for comment, Kenisha expressed her excitement about returning to the screen after a two-year break. She said, “I am excited to make a comeback after a gap of two years. I was busy with personal responsibilities as I got married last year. My in-laws have been very supportive of my career. My father-in-law always supports and motivates me, and while my mother-in-law has allowed me to stay away from her to support my career. My husband shifted to Pune only for me, my happiness, and career. I am happy to be back.”

