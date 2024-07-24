Exclusive: KKK 14’s Aditi Sharma On Asim Riaz And Abhishek Kumar’s Fight- “Very Offensive, We All Were Upset”

Ever since its release, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14’s promo has been creating buzz and intriguing fans with what new the show is all set to bring. However, ex-Bigg Boss contestants Asim Riaz and Abhishek Kumar’s fight became the talk of the town. Now, in an exclusive interview with IWMBuzz, KKK 14’s contestant Aditi Sharma talked about her journey, Asim and Abhishek’s fight, and more.

Aditi Sharma expressed her experience participating in the stunt-based show. The actress said, “I think it was a beautiful, astonishing, and once-in-a-lifetime experience, as I’m sure everyone must be saying. Because I think you cannot get this experience anywhere.”

Further, when asked about her opinion about the fight between Asim Riaz and Abhishek Kumar in the promo, Aditi said, ” Ahh, I think I have said it multiple times by now, but Asim is very strong-headed, and apparently, he is sweet also. He acts like a guide or motivational speaker. When you meet him, some of his words will make sense to you, while others may not. But at the same time, I had a good friendship with him.

Aditi added, ” But when he said some things like I didn’t follow Bigg Boss, I didn’t know how he is as a person. And whatsoever, I go to a person without judgment. I see how that person is with me because I don’t care how he is with the whole world. So Asim was good with me but after that incident, because I don’t know what triggered him. We all supported him and cheered him. But suddenly, after a few stunts, he said some mean stuff like ‘Suar Ka Jhund,’ and you know. So that was very offensive, and we all were upset with that, of course.

Further, Aditi highlighted, “I must say that if you talk nonsense about someone, then you will get back the reaction, and of course, Abhishek gave him a befitting answer.”

Lastly, Aditi shared her experience with Rohit Shetty. She called him insane, a person with a positive aura and confidence. She emphasized that just by looking at him, she used to feel confident.