Television | News

Author: Manisha Suthar
23 May,2023 16:19:22
Exclusive: Kumkum Bhagya fame Veronica bags Colors TV's Shiv Shakti

Veronica, the talented actress, who rose to fame after playing the role of Mili in the television show Kumkum Bhagya, is all set to entertain her fans in a new show. As per a credible source, the actress has bagged a role in Colors TV’s upcoming show, ‘Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyaag Taandav’.

Created and produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions, ‘Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyaag Taandav’, stars Ram Yashvardhan, who is known for his roles in mythological shows and Ishqbaaaz fame Subha Rajput in the lead roles of Shiv and Shakti respectively.

Shares a source, “Veronica will be seen playing the role of Ketki in the project mentioned above.”

The magnum opus Shiv Shakti is expected to delve into the first love story of the universe, exploring the journey of Lord Shiva and goddess Parvati’s love, duty, sacrifice, and separation that translates into Tap, Tyaag, and Taandav.

Ahead of the show’s premiere Shakti aka Subha Rajput added, “Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyaag Taandav depicts the grandest love story rooted in the themes of divinity, devotion, sacrifice, and duty.” On the other hand, Ram Yashvardhan said, “It is the highest honour to be essaying Lord Shiva in Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyaag Taandav, a show created by the maestro of mythological storytelling Siddharth Kumar Tewary and presented by COLORS.”

We buzzed Veronica she remained unavailable for a comment.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more exclusive updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

