Exclusive: Kumkum Bhagya fame Veronica bags Colors TV's Shiv Shakti

Veronica has bagged a role in Colors TV’s upcoming show, ‘Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyaag Taandav’. Created and produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions, ‘Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyaag Taandav’, stars Ram Yashvardhan and Subha Rajput in the lead roles of Shiv and Shakti respectively.

Veronica, the talented actress, who rose to fame after playing the role of Mili in the television show Kumkum Bhagya, is all set to entertain her fans in a new show. As per a credible source, the actress has bagged a role in Colors TV's upcoming show, 'Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyaag Taandav'.

The magnum opus Shiv Shakti is expected to delve into the first love story of the universe, exploring the journey of Lord Shiva and goddess Parvati's love, duty, sacrifice, and separation that translates into Tap, Tyaag, and Taandav.

Shares a source, “Veronica will be seen playing the role of Ketki in the project mentioned above.”

The magnum opus Shiv Shakti is expected to delve into the first love story of the universe, exploring the journey of Lord Shiva and goddess Parvati’s love, duty, sacrifice, and separation that translates into Tap, Tyaag, and Taandav.

Ahead of the show’s premiere Shakti aka Subha Rajput added, “Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyaag Taandav depicts the grandest love story rooted in the themes of divinity, devotion, sacrifice, and duty.” On the other hand, Ram Yashvardhan said, “It is the highest honour to be essaying Lord Shiva in Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyaag Taandav, a show created by the maestro of mythological storytelling Siddharth Kumar Tewary and presented by COLORS.”

We buzzed Veronica she remained unavailable for a comment.

