Actress Leena Goenka who has featured in TV shows Tujhse Hai Raabta, Maddam Sir, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, will soon enter Dangal show Bindiya Sarkar. Producer by Jay Productions, Bindiya Sarkar has recently seen a big twist of Bindiya’s death and her makeover. Actors Dhruv Bhandari and Sonal Khilwani play the leads in the show.

Leena will enter the show as a dancer. We hear that she will be part of a dance sequence, and her character will be providing the glam quotient in the show.

As per a reliable source, “Leena’s entry will happen during Holi. In the outdoor sequence shot for Holi celebration, Leena’s character will come in as the dancer.”

We buzzed Leena and she confirmed her entry.

We reached out to the Producer and spokesperson at Dangal but did not get revert till we filed the story.

