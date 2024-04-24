Exclusive: Mayank Verma bags Zee TV’s Main Hoon Saath Tere

Young actor Mayank Verma who was seen in Chikoo – Yeh Ishq Nachaaye, Meet etc, will be part of the cast of Zee TV’s new show Main Hoon Saath Tere. Produced by Sonali Jaffar and Amir Jaffar’s Full House Media, the show is a heartwarming tale of a single mother and her son, and how the son dreams of finding a soulmate for his mother and a father for himself.

The promos of the show are endearing and promises to provide a realistic take on life and relationships. Karan Vohra and Ulka Gupta play the lead in the show. We at IWMBuzz.com were the first to report about Ulka Gupta playing the lead in this show. The show will also have Karan Suchak, Ali Hasan and Preeti Chaudhary in vital roles, and this was also reported by us. If you have missed reading it, you can read it here.

We now hear of Mayank playing a vital role.

As per a reliable source, “Mayank will be a negative-shaded character.”

We buzzed the actor but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.