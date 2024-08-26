Television | TV News

Nikhat Khan, the senior actress who is the sister of Aamir Khan, will be part of the cast of Star Plus' upcoming show Deewaniyat, produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment. Read this newsbreak here.

Senior actress Nikhat Khan, who is the sister of Bollywood star Aamir Khan, will soon get working for a new television show. Nikhat who is known for her portrayals in big screen projects Mission Mangal, Saand Ki Aankh, Pathaan etc, made her television debut with the Star Plus show Banni Chow Home Delivery. Now, she is going to be part of the cast of Star Plus’ new show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment. Titled Deewaniyat, the show will be a romantic saga, with Vijayendra Kumeria, Navneet Malik and Kritika Singh Yadav playing the leads.

Now, we hear of Nikhat Khan bagging an important role in the show.

As per a reliable source, “Nikhat will play grandmother to the lead in the show.”

