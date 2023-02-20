Actor Nitin Bhatia who is presently seen in the Colors show Dharam Patnii will join the cast of the new Colors show based on the lines of Beauty and the Beast. The show is being produced by Balaji Telefilms. The show we hear, is now being called Bekaboo.

As we know, Sirf Tum fame Eisha Singh will play the female lead in the show. Actor Kushal Tandon was all set to make his comeback to TV as the male lead of this show. However, recent reports suggest that the deal with Kushal fell apart and it will be Bigg Boss 16 fame Shalin Bhanot who will play the male lead now.

We at IWMBuzz.com have reported exclusively about actors Chetan Hansraj, Monalisa, Rushal Parakh being part of the show.

We now hear of Nitin Bhatia joining the cast of the new show on Colors. He was earlier part of the cast of Naagin 6, and Sherdill Shergil.

We buzzed the actor but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.