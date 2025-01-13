Exclusive: Pooja Somani to feature in Rashmi Sharma Productions’ show on Dangal

Rashmi Sharma Productions will soon come up with a drama concept for Dangal. Channel Dangal will soon have two launches, with Rashmi Sharma Productions and Balaji Telefilms coming up shows respectively. The Balaji Telefilms show will have Manav Dua, Rachna Parulkar and Purnima Tiwari playing the leads. The Rashmi Sharma Productions show will have Simba Nagpal and Shagun Singh as leads.

We at IWMBuzz.com have reported exclusively about senior actors Sudesh Berry and Nilima Singh bagging pivotal roles in the show. If you have missed reading our story on this, you can check it here.

Exclusive: Sudesh Berry and Nilima Singh join the cast of Rashmi Sharma’s Dangal show

Now we hear of actress Pooja Somani joining the cast of the show. Pooja is popularly known for her role of Nethra as a blind character in Colors’ Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak.

As per a reliable source, “Pooja will play sister to the male lead, essayed by Simba Nagpal.”

We buzzed Pooja but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Rashmi Sharma Productions had Do Dooni Pyaar on air on Star Plus, which was a unique concept of identical twins. The show was launched amid much expectations, but could not garner desirable TRPs. This is the production’s next launch after Do Dooni Pyaar.

