Exclusive: Prachi Kowli to enter Sony TV’s show Kathaa Ankahee

Dynamic and talented actress Prachi Kowli rose to fame with popular shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kaagaz Ki Kishtii, Tu Kahein Agar, Neeli Chatri Waale, Sethji, and Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, is all set to return to TV.

IWMBuzz.com has exclusively learnt that the popular star will be seen making a dhamakedaar entry in Sony Entertainment Television’s popular show Katha Ankahee produced by Sunjoy Wadhwa under the banner of Sphere Origins.

As per a reliable source, “In the show, Prachi will play the role of Seema Dutta. With the entry of Prachi, the show will witness a major plot twist. Prachi will be seen in a different yet powerful role. And would also be donning a modern look for the character.”

The actress has always challenged herself with different roles by opting for different genres. After her negative and comic portrayal, it will be exciting to see her versatility in acting with a completely different character.

We reached out to Prachi and the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

