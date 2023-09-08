Television | Spoilers

Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Kathaa Ankahee can gear up for interesting drama. According to the storyline, Reet wants Maaya to find out the truth behind Aarav’s treatment and how Kathaa (Aditi Sharma) arranged the money in a single night. Hence to find out the entire truth, Maaya goes to meet Neerja and tries to enquire about the same.

While Teji and Maaya are on a mission to find out the truth behind Aarav’s treatment, Kathaa and Viaan go on a romantic date. Viaan (Adnan Khan) takes Kathaa along on a date and along the road, he confesses his love for Kathaa. The latter also puts in a little effort and makes Viaan connect with an RJ to confess his love for Kathaa publicly. The entire sequence brings Kathaa and Viaan close.

In the coming episode, Maaya will start to investigate Kathaa’s past and she will question Kathaa about why Viaan tried to fire her from EarthCon. Kathaa will tell Maaya that she wants to leave the company at that time. Curious to find the reason, Maaya will ask multiple questions to Kathaa on this top; which leaves Kathaa speechless.

Kathaa Ankahee Ep 199 7th September 2023 Written Episode Update

Katha and Viaan’s family members celebrate during the Mehndi function. Teji creates a scene and brings up Katha’s medical condition once again.

Will Maaya be able to find out about Kathaa and Viaan’s past?