Exclusive: Puru Chibber to play the parallel lead in Rahul Kumar Tewary’s Star Plus show

Actor Puru Chibber who is known for his roles in TV shows Sab Satrangi, Naamkarann, Reporters, Do Dil Bandhe Ek Dori Se, Khote Sikkey etc, has bagged his next big opportunity with a plump role in a TV show. He has been roped in to play the parallel lead in Rahul Kumar Tewary’s new show for Star Plus. The show will be produced by Rahul Kumar Tewary, along with a Producer from the South. It will be the Hindi version of a South remake on TV, which is produced by the same Producer associated with Rahul Kumar Tewary for the Hindi project.

We at IWMBuzz.com have been at the helm, of reporting exclusive news related to the lead cast of this show. We have written about Pandya Store fame Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Harsora playing the leads in the show. We also wrote about Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Marathi actor Sanjay Narvekar being roped in for a pivotal role. If you have missed reading it, you can check it here.

We now hear of Puru being roped in to play the parallel lead’s role.

