Exclusive: Ravi Mahashabde joins the cast of Rahul Kumar Tewary’s Star Plus show

Actor Ravi Mahashabde who was recently seen in projects Scoop, Madaari, Bombay Velvet, Gudiya Hamaari Sabhi Pe Bhaari, Flesh Main Monica etc, will be playing an important cameo role in Star Plus’ next. He has been roped in to play a pivotal role in Producer Rahul Kumar Tewary’s upcoming show.

We at IWMBuzz.com have been writing exclusively about Rahul Kumar Tewary joining hands with a Producer from South, for this show. The new banner concept will be the Hindi remake of a noted South Indian show. We have written till now about Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Harsora playing the leads in the show. We also wrote about Sanjay Narvekar and Puru Chiber being part of the project.

We now hear of Ravi Mahashabde playing an important cameo role.

As per a reliable source, “Ravi will be playing father to the female lead.”

We buzzed the actor but did not get revert.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not hear from them till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.