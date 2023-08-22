ADVERTISEMENT
Television | News

Exclusive: Rohit Sagar bags Contiloe's Swaraj

Rohit Sagar will be seen in Contiloe's show on unsung freedom fighters, Swaraj. He will play the role of Bhai Parmanand. Read this news and information here at IWMBuzz.com.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
22 Aug,2023 14:43:41
Actor Rohit Sagar who was recently seen in Naagin, Paramavatar Shri Krishna etc, is presently shooting for the Doordarshan show on unsung freedom fighters, titled Swaraj. He essays the role of Bhai Parmanand who was a Nationalist leader who carried out active religious missionaries with the Arya Samaj movement. A learned Sanskrit Scholar, Rohit is grateful to play this role.

When contacted, “Rohit confirmed the news to IWMBuzz.com, and said, “It is an honour to play Bhai Parmanand. It is great to live the life of a real hero on screen. This role has been challenging as Bhai Parmanand was a Sanskrit Scholar, very much learned. It is a great feeling to play such a visionary.”

“Bhai Parmanand was pained and saddened by the Partition and had stopped eating. He is said to have died in 1947, the same year India got its Independence. Such is the sacrifice that Bhai Parmanand has given our countrymen.”

Recently, IWMBuzz.com interviewed Raajvir Siingh who played the role of Hardayal Mathur in Swaraj, made by Contiloe. We have also recently talked to Vihan V Verma who played the role of Ram Prasad Bismil.

I am glad that I got this opportunity to get out of my comfort zone: Vihan V Verma on his role in Swaraj

The role of the unsung hero Hardayal Mathur for Swaraj gave me immense creative satisfaction: Raajvir Siingh

Exclusive: Ribbhu Mehra to feature in Contiloe’s Swaraj 

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

