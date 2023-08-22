Exclusive: Rohit Sagar bags Contiloe's Swaraj

Actor Rohit Sagar who was recently seen in Naagin, Paramavatar Shri Krishna etc, is presently shooting for the Doordarshan show on unsung freedom fighters, titled Swaraj. He essays the role of Bhai Parmanand who was a Nationalist leader who carried out active religious missionaries with the Arya Samaj movement. A learned Sanskrit Scholar, Rohit is grateful to play this role.

When contacted, “Rohit confirmed the news to IWMBuzz.com, and said, “It is an honour to play Bhai Parmanand. It is great to live the life of a real hero on screen. This role has been challenging as Bhai Parmanand was a Sanskrit Scholar, very much learned. It is a great feeling to play such a visionary.”

“Bhai Parmanand was pained and saddened by the Partition and had stopped eating. He is said to have died in 1947, the same year India got its Independence. Such is the sacrifice that Bhai Parmanand has given our countrymen.”

