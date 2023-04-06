Actress Roshni Rastogi who has been part of TV shows like Mere Angne Mein, Siddhivinayak etc will be seen staging her comeback to the small screen with Colors’ new show Suhaagan. Produced by Rashmi Sharma Productions, Suhaagan will see child actors Aakriti Sharma and Kurangi Nagraj playing the leads. While Aakriti will play Bindiya, Kurangi will play the role of Payal. Aakriti Sharma is better known for her titular role in Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, the successful Star Plus show.

We now hear of Roshni playing the role of Rekha in the show. She will be related to the two girls.

Roshni has recently shot for an Avdhi film titled Manihar which will release later this year.

