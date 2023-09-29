Exclusive: Rushita Vaidya to play lead in DD National’s show Avantika

Television | News

Rushita Vaidya, celebrated for her captivating performances in popular television shows such as Patiala Babes and Naagin 6, is all set to mesmerize audiences in DD National’s show Avantika.

Renowned actress Rushita Vaidya, celebrated for her captivating performances in popular television shows such as Patiala Babes and Naagin 6, is all set to mesmerize audiences once again in an exciting new venture.

IWMBuzz has exclusively learnt that Rushita has landed a pivotal role in the upcoming DD National show titled Avantika. This forthcoming mythological drama, produced and directed by Seema Kapoor, sister of the legendary Anu Kapoor, promises to be a captivating narrative that delves into the realm of ancient tales and fables.

Rushita Vaidya will take on the central character of Princess Vassavdatta, a role that is sure to showcase her remarkable acting prowess.
The show has already embarked on its journey, with the shooting location set in the picturesque landscapes of Jhalawalar, Rajasthan.

The breathtaking backdrop of Rajasthan is bound to add an enchanting element to the series, elevating the viewing experience for the audience. Avantika is a mythological extravaganza that is expected to transport viewers to a world steeped in history and mythology. With its rich storytelling and visually stunning production, the show promises to be a treat for those intrigued by ancient legends and epic tales.

When buzzed the actress, she confirmed the news and said, “Its my first lead as adult and it happens to be my dream role “Indian Princess” so I am very excited playing VassavDatta! As we are shooting in Jhalawar Rajasthan, I am feeling like a real princess while shooting in real mahal. I hope I do justice to the character and audience gives love to our show Avantika.”

