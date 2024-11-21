Exclusive: Saniya Nagdev and Poonam Sirnaik to feature in Prateek Sharma’s show for Zee TV

Producer Prateek Sharma’s banner Studio LSD has bankrolled Suman Indori successfully on Colors. The makers are known for making realistic and appealing drama shows like Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, Rabb Se Hai Dua etc. We now hear of the production house soon coming up with the new season of yester-year popular show Jamai Raja. The show will now be titled ‘Jamai No 1’, is what we hear. The show will have Abhishek Malik and Simaran Kaur playing the leads.

We at IWMBuzz.com reported exclusively about Abhishek Malik. We also wrote about Gaurav Wadhwa bagging a key role in the project. If you have missed reading this, you can check it here.

Exclusive: Abhishek Malik to play lead in the new season of Zee TV’s Jamai Raja; Prateek Sharma’s Studio LSD to produce it

Exclusive: Gaurav Wadhwa joins Abhishek Malik and Simaran Kaur in Prateek Sharma’s Ghar Jamai for Zee TV

We now hear of seasoned actors Saniya Nagdev and Poonam Sirnaik bagging key roles in the show.

As per a reliable source, “While Abhishek Malik will play the titular role of the Jamai, actress Papia Sengupta will be seen playing his mother-in-law which will be a powerful role. The show will be a clash between the mother-in-law and son-in-law. Saniya will be a close confidant to the mother-in-law’s character. Poonam Sirnaik will play the grandmother of the female lead.”

We buzzed the actors but did not get through to them.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.