Exclusive: Sejal Jaiswal joins the cast of Star Plus’ Kabhi Neem Neem Kabhi Shehed Shehed

Young actress Sejal Jaiswal who has been featured in projects Crimes Aaj Kal, Krishna Mohini, Yeh Dil Maannge More etc, has joined the cast of Star Plus’ upcoming drama show Kabhi Neem Neem Kabhi Shehed Shehed. The show, as we know, is the Hindi version of the popular Bengali show Kothha. The show is produced by popular actor and Producer Prosenjit Chatterjee’s banner NIDEAS Creations and Productions. This is for the first time that Producer Prosenjit will make a show for the Hindi TV space.

As we know, the first promo of the show looks extremely appealing and there is a lot of excitement and expectation around the show. The show has Abrar Qazi and new girl Afia Tayebali playing the leads. We also wrote about Khalida Jan, Darshan Jariwala playing vital roles. If you have missed reading these stories, you can check here.

Exclusive: Prosenjit Chatterjee forays as Producer in Hindi TV space with Kabhi Neem Neem Kabhi Shehed Shehed for Star Plus; Abrar Qazi to play the lead

Exclusive: Afia Tayebali cast opposite Abrar Qazi in Prosenjit Chatterjee’s Kabhi Neem Neem Kabhi Shehed Shehed for Star Plus

We now hear of Sejal Jaiswal playing a vital role in the show. The actress was earlier seen in a cameo role in the film Dhaakad.

We buzzed Sejal but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.