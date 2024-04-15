Exclusive: Shantanu Monga roped in for Colors’ new show Khubsurrat

Actor Shantanu Monga who has featured in projects Gud Se Meetha Ishq, Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2, Molkki, Shrimad Bhagavad etc, has bagged a prime role in Colors’ new show, titled Khubsurrat, produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment. The show is the Hindi version of popular Colors Kannada show Lakshana, that is based on two sisters, who are extremes in colour contrast.

We at IWMBuzz.com have written exclusively about Saavi Ki Savaari fame Farman Haider and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Yesha Harsora playing the leads in the show. As per media reports, Udaariyaan fame Twinkla Arora will play the other lead. We also wrote about actors Ashok Lokhande and Purva Parag playing prime roles in the show. If you have not read it, you can glance it up here.

Exclusive: Saavi Ki Savaari fame Farman Haider bags his next on Colors; to play lead in Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment’s show

Exclusive: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Yesha Harsora cast opposite Farman Haider in Colors’ next

We at IWMBuzz.com have got to know that Shantanu Monga will now join the cast.

As per a reliable source, “Shantanu will play brother to the male lead Farman Haider’s character.”

We buzzed Shantanu but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Teri Meri Doriyaann on Star Plus right now, Tose Naina Milaaike on Dangal and Aangan Apnon Ka on Sony SAB.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.